West African countries to investigate Nigeria border closure

Naija247news Media
A canoe filled with food floats past a makeshift photo studio in the waterside slum of Makoko in Lagos January 22, 2013. Nigeria is often used by promoters of an "Africa Rising" narrative urging investors to buy into the continent's potential to reap a "demographic dividend" from an expanding population of young people of working age. Yet in the waterside slum of Makoko, where 100,000 residents huddle together in homes on stilts that spill right out into the Lagos Lagoon, few feel on the verge of prosperity. Picture taken January 22, 2013. To match Insight AFRICA-SUMMIT/POPULATION REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye (NIGERIA - Tags: SOCIETY FOOD BUSINESS) - RTXYEPC

ABUJA, Feb 17 – West African countries have agreed to conduct an investigation into the impact of Nigeria’s decision last year to close off its land borders to trade, Nigeria’s presidency said on Monday.

Nigeria has banned the import and export of all goods through its land borders since last August as part of what it describes as a campaign to tackle smuggling. Its smaller neighbours, many of whom rely on trade with Africa’s biggest economy, have complained that this has caused severe hardship.

Heads of state from the Economic Community of West African States agreed Sunday night to set up a committee “to study and make a full report on Nigeria’s land border closure with her neighbours,” said a statement from a spokesman for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

There is no timeline for when the report is due, but it is meant to be completed “as soon as possible,” Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said, according to the statement.

Since taking office in 2015, Buhari has introduced policies aimed at curbing imports and smuggling, to boost local manufacturing. Buhari has also been trying to boost revenues after a 2016 recession slashed income.

The move to shut the borders followed a decision in July to sign Nigeria up to an African Continental Free Trade Area, a project to create a $3.4 trillion economic bloc. (Reporting by Felix Onuah Writing by Paul Carsten Editing by Peter Graff)

Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

