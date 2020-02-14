South East’s 2nd Niger Bridge ready February 2022 – Julius Berger

The engineering construction contractor handling the Second Niger Bridge project, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has pledged that the entire project would be completed by February 2022.

The Julius Berger Project Manager for the works, Friedrich Wieser, gave the assurance last when the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, paid an inspection visit to the Anambra axis of the ongoing works on the Bridge and its ancilary roads.

“The Bridge is being designed in line with applicable standard. We already have 1,300 workers working on this project and 425 equipment are on the project site.”

He told the minister that work on the project had reached 33 per cent to completion.

“We’re currently doing sand filling of a 7km access road to the bridge and it will be completed by September this year. The entire project would be completed in February 2022. For now, we have no challenges,” Wieser stated.

In response to Wieser’s presentation, Fashola said the completion of the project as scheduled was a top priority agenda to the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Fashola described the bridge as “…a missed opportunity of the past that has become today’s responsibility” adding that, “this is a front and centre project for Mr. President to improve infrastructure to develop the economy.”

On the minister’s team for the inspection visit was the Controller of Works, Mr. Adeyemo Ajani and other high ranking ministry officials. Members of the media also attended the event.

