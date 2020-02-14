Reps summon Oil and Gas free Zone Authority over unaudited accounts

The House of Representatives has summoned the Management of Oil and Gas free Zone Authority over it’s refusal to submit audited accounts to the Auditor General of the Federation at the appropriate time.

The House Committee on Public Accounts made this resolution Thursday when the Management of the Agency led by its Head of Finance and Administration, Simon Akpadaka appeared before it in Abuja at the resumed Public hearing on refusal of Non-Treasury Funded and Partially Funded Agencies to Render their Audited Accounts covering the period 2014 till date to the Auditor-General of the Federation .

Akpadaka had told the Committee that the Agency had submitted both the 2014 and 2015 audited accounts to the AGF and only remained those of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively due to the change of management.

But the Committee rejected the submission and directed the Management of the Agency to appear before it to explain why it should not be sanctioned for defaulting financial regulations.

Chairman of the Committee, Oluwole Oke said it is a serious breach of financial regulations, for a prime government agency that has foreign connection not to render accounts as at when due

“The Management should appear before us to explain to Nigerians why they refused to render the accounts of their stewardship , is this how they will pay back the Mr President who appointed them to serve by not rendering accounts of funds in their custody, this is not acceptable to us as Parliament

“We are going to investigate the Agency and those found culpable for the delay would be recommended to the appropriate authorities for severe sanctions to serve as deterrent to others.

Similarly, the Committee also ordered the management of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, (PPPRA) to appear before it on February 21 to explain the reason for it’s late submission of audited accounts under from 2014 to date.

James Kwen, Abuja

