Oyo Amotekun bill passes second reading in Assembly

The Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill 2020 also known as Amotekun Corps bill has passed through the second reading at the Oyo State House of Assembly.

The bill which seeks to legalise the newly established Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) code named Amotekun was submitted to the house on Wednesday by the executive.

The bill which is the same by six southwest States (Oyo, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti was drafted and ratified by the attorney generals of the zone.

Adebo Ogundoyin, Speaker of the House of Assembly, while addressing journalists, noted that the lawmakers were excited with the bill and will do everything possible to accelerate its passage into law within some days.

While saying that the Amotekun bill will go beyond 2020, Ogundoyin added that the bill will live beyond the 9th assembly that is why the Oyo Assembly will give it critical check to ensure the excitement does not make the state overlook possible loopholes.

According to him ,truly, we are excited just as our people about this bill, which promises to strengthen our state of security across southwest states. But, we’ve passed it to House Committee on Security for scrutiny. After that, we will hold public hearing to ensure our people’s opinions are accommodated.

“Personally, I’ve seen lot of comments and positions from our people in the media about the proposed security outfits and its bill. Amotekun has generated lot of attention and the expectations are high, thus we have to handle all it’s processes with the importance it deserves.”

One of the lawmakers in the Oyo house, Hakeem Adedibu, charged his colleagues to ensure it is stipulated in the bill that Amotekun officers should be recruited from and for their local government to fulfill it’s indigenous purpose and competency.

He added “just last week, an armed police officer was kidnapped in my local government and till date there is no useful information about his whereabouts. The Police need a supporting hand of people that are familiar with the terrain of their communities and villages.”

In his contribution,Babajide Adebayo emphasized on the need for the lawmakers to consider the peculiarities of the state and its people in the bill.

“Amotekun is South West security idea, however, our peculiarities should be considered in the structure and enactment to make sure this work for us. We have lost relatives, friends and loved ones to bandits, arm robbers, kidnapping and other crimes, therefore having Amotekun now is long expected.

“It will make policing in our communities, cities and villages effective and the safety of our people and their properties will improve

Amotekun is to collaborate with and assist the Police and other security agencies in maintaining law and order within the States of the region.

REMI FEYISIPO,Ibadan

