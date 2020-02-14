Okowa emerges South-South Governors Forum Chair

By Mike Odiegwu, Yenagoa

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has emerged the Chairman, South-South Governors’ Forum.

Okowa was reportedly selected after elaborate consultations to take over from the outgoing Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, who concluded his two-term in office on Friday, February 14.

A statement by Dickson’s Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, congratulated Okowa and called on the governors to extend the same cooperation the outgoing governor enjoyed to Okowa.

He noted that the forum could only collectively proffer solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the South-South region if the governors worked as a team.

