Nnamdi Kanu’s parents’ burial: Live Updates

The family stated this at a commendation service for their parents at St Andrews Anglican Church Afaraukwu.

Kanu’s family in a funeral oration noted that their parents were epitome of humility, service and people that defended the truth even at a great cost which was why they held various leadership and trustworthy positions.

“In a country where people seek after fortune by every means possible; you both built a godly family of a healthy brood of boys and girls who loved the very ground on which you both trod.”

On the love the couple shared while they lived, the family stated “the lives of Papa and Daada were a great success. They lived well, laughed often and loved much. They gained the respect of intelligent people and the love of children. Today, they are leaving the world a better place than they found it because freedom is in the air, the journey to the promised land and of hope, freedom and peace is within touching distance.

“Our consolation today is that we know for certain that Papa and Daada are resting in the presence of Almighty God CHUKWU OKIKE ABIAMA puru ime ihe n’ile qnd watching over us… What they accomplished in life, from this compound and in this village, will echo throughout history. ”