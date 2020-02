ABUJA – Nigeria plans to appoint advisers for a $3.3 billion Eurobond issue through an open competitive bid process and expects to complete an approval process for the sale soon, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Friday.

The debt office said the new Eurobond would be used to partly fund the government’s 2020 budget deficit and refinance an existing eurobond due in January next year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...