LASG to close Brewery level crossing/Gaskiya road to complete Lagos-Ibadan rail

Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced that it would close Brewery Level Crossing/Gaskiya Road on Friday to facilitate completion of the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail line.

“In line with the Nigerian Railway Modernisation Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa, the Lagos State Government will close down Brewery Level Crossing/Gaskiya road for construction works from Friday 14th to Thursday 20th February 2020.

“The ongoing construction on the aforementioned routes will be done in two parts to ease traffic movement,” the Public Affairs Unit of the state Ministry of Transportation said in a statement. It said that the construction work would commence on the first half of the affected routes and last for the first three days.

The statement added that after this, work would start on the second half of the routes and last for the last three days. “Road users will be allowed to ply available sides of the roads while the road is being worked on to ease traffic movement and allow motorists to reach their various destinations with less difficulty.

“Road users are, therefore, advised to comply with traffic directions and road signals to minimise inconveniences that may be experienced while the construction work lasts, ” the ministry said in the statement.

It added that the closure had been slated at this time to ensure there was a smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.

“Lagos State Government is hereby appealing to residents of the state, especially motorists that ply these corridors to bear the pains. “The project is aimed at achieving a seamless Multi-Modal transport system that will meet transportation needs of a larger population,” it noted.

