Ekiti state govt approves law establishing Amotekun

The Ekiti State Executive Council on Wednesday approved a bill for the establishment of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps.

The government of Ekiti State had earlier published the bill for a law to establish the State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps on its website for citizenry access and understanding.

Three days ago, the state’s attorney general, Wale Fapohunda, presented the Draft Law for the establishment of Ekiti State Security Network codenamed: “Amotekun” to the governor, Kayode Fayemi, in Ado Ekiti.

In a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, on Thursday, he said the meeting discussed the legal framework for the security outfit presented by Mr Fapohunda and approved it.

It also directed that the bill be forwarded to the State House of Assembly for legislative processing and subsequent passage into law.

Background

Amotekun is a security formation launched by the south-western states to tackle the problem of insecurity within the region.

Operation Amotekun is expected to complement the efforts of the regular police force in the area of combating kidnapping, armed robbery, as well as herdsmen and farmers’ contentions.

A PREMIUM TIMES report highlights that Amotekun is an attestation of the failure of the current security system at bringing about the needed safety of lives and property in line with the fundamental objectives and principles of state policy as captured in Chapter II, Section 14(2b) of the Nigerian Constitution.

The establishment of the security outfit created a controversy when the Nigerian government declared the regional security outfit, illegal.

However, the governors of the states, who met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and the Inspector General of the Police, Mohammed Abubakar agreed to put a legal framework in place for the security outfit.

Meanwhile, the governors of these states have received copies of a bill to establish the South West Security Network in their respective states which would oversee the planned regional security corps also known as Amotekun.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...