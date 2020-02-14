BREAKING: APC attacks INEC for declaring Diri Bayelsa Gov-elect

Naija247news Media
Our Reporter

The All Progressives Congress(APC) has rejected the declaration of Senator Duoye Diri as Governor-elect of Bayelsa by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

Its National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, in an ongoing chat with reporters, faulted INEC “illegally declaring Diri as Governor-elect”.

He accused INEC of appropriating judicial powers to itself over the Supreme Court ruling that sacked Chief David Lyon as Gov-elect.

He said the party will seek legal redress and go to the court to reclaim its mandate.

