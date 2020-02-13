Uganda central bank holds its key lending rate at 9.0%

KAMPALA (Reuters) – Uganda’s central bank held its key lending rate at 9.0% on Thursday, saying an accommodative monetary policy stance was still needed to support economic growth, whose performance may suffer from weak exports.

Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile told a news conference that the recent outbreak of coronavirus in China, and an invasion of desert locusts and uncertain weather patterns could also undermine economic growth.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa

