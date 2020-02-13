Sudan inflation jumps to 64.3% in January

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan’s annual inflation rate hit 64.28% in January, from 57.01% in December, due to rising food and drink prices, the state statistics agency said on Thursday.

Sudan’s economy was hit hard when the south of the country seceded in 2011, costing it three-quarters of its oil output, a crucial source of foreign currency.

Inflation soared in recent years, driven by food, beverages and a black market for U.S. dollars.

Shortages of bread and fuel, both subsidized by the government, coupled with hefty price rises sparked protests that led to the ouster of then President Omar al-Bashir’s last April.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

