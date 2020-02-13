S Africa leads Continent’s push for renewable energy to ease power shortages

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
116

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – South Africa will soon procure additional renewable energy to ease electricity shortages, ramping up generation capacity outside struggling state utility Eskom, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

Ramaphosa said in a state of the nation address that was delayed after disruptions from the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters that further power cuts were inevitable as Eskom undertakes maintenance work.

“Over the next few months, as Eskom works to restore its operational capabilities, we will be implementing measures that will fundamentally change the trajectory of energy generation in our country,” he said.

“We will initiate the procurement of emergency power from projects that can deliver electricity into the grid within 3 to 12 months from approval.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Repeated bailouts to Eskom and other state firms have pushed the country’s credit rating to the brink of “junk” status and fuelled a steep run-up in government borrowing.

Ramaphosa came to power with pledges to revive economic growth and improve governance after a decade of policy missteps and corruption scandals under his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

On Thursday, he said that economic recovery had stalled due to persistent power shortages.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe and Alexander Winning; Editing by Chris Reese and Alexandra Hudson

SHARE
Previous articleThousands of Cameroonians escape to Nigeria as violence flares
Next articleEthiopia seeks to curb controversial political unrest’s, impose jail terms for internet posts convicts
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.