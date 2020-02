JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Mozambique’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.03% year on year in the fourth quarter of 2019, versus 2.01% growth in the previous quarter, data from the national statistics office showed.

The economy of the southern African nation grew 2.2% last year, the statistics office said.

Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...