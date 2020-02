NAIROBI (Reuters) – The Kenyan shilling was stable on Thursday and was forecast to trade in a narrow range amid some dollar demand from the energy sector, traders said.

At 0807 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 100.50/70 per dollar, compared with 100.55/75 at Wednesday’s close.

Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by George Obulutsa

