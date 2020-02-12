PDP attacks Buhari’s presidency: stop globetrotting, settle down to tackle Nigeria’s worsening insecurity

THE PEOPLE’S Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari administration holds a trophy as the most incompetent, divisive and negligent administration in Nigeria.

Reacting to the killing of 33 citizens and abduction of residents in Auno town near Maiduguri, Borno state capital, PDP said despite the worsened state of insecurity in Nigeria, Buhari and his officials have only been busy ‘globetrotting’.

“The PDP said it is disheartening that instead of settling down at home and attending to the worsened insecurity under his watch, Mr. President and his officials are busy globetrotting,” PDP wrote in a statement released on Tuesday.

The opposition party added that Buhari should have returned from his travel to Ethiopia to commemorate Nigerians and the victims of the attack.

“The party notes that in normal climes, with the situation in Auno, where insurgents viciously massacred our citizens, a concerned President would have immediately left everything, wherever he is, and return home in solidarity with our nation as well as the victims and lead from the front, in confronting the insurgents, in line with the demand of his office and the promise he made to Nigerians,” the statement read.

The party blamed the government for issuing a press statement when it is supposed to be keeping Nigerians safe.

“All the Buhari Presidency can offer in the face of the killings of our citizens are condolence statements with no decisive and significant action to track down the perpetrators and end insurgency in the country.”

It also accused the president of living in ‘denial and self-praise’ despite sustained killings in the country.

“The PDP laments that despite the sustained killings, including the massacre of the last three weeks in Gamboru, Gwoza and Dikwa in Borno state, Tawari in Kogi state, Kulben in Plateau state, Gumni, in Zamfara as well as in Kaduna and Yobe states, the Buhari Presidency chose to continue to live in denial and self-praise, instead of taking any concrete action to end the carnage,” the opposition party stated.

