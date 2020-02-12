Lagos Bourse Revs by 0.02% on Access, UBA & UACN Shares

As NIBOR Moderated for Most Tenor Buckets on Renewed Liquidity Ease…

The NSE All Share Index (ASI) revved by 0.02% as investors continued to position in selected banking stocks.

Consequently, the year to date gain of the local bourse rose marginally to 3.86%.

Nevertheless, we saw the Exchange print 9 gainers as against 17 losers even as market activity slowed.

Also, the five sub-sectors tracked moved in different directions: the NSE Banking and NSE Industrial indices rose by 0.21% and 0.08% respectively while the NSE Insurance and NSE Consumer Goods indices nosedived by 0.23% and 0.31% respectively.

Elsewhere, the volume and value of stocks traded moderated by 70.35% and 71.43% to close at 0.08 billion units and N1.06 billion.

Meanwhile, NIBOR moderated for most tenor buckets amid renewed financial system liquidity ease; however, NITTY moderated for most tenor buckets amid renewed bullish activity.

In the bonds market, the values of FGN bonds rose for most maturities tracked; also, FGN Eurobonds prices appreciated further for most maturities tracked in the international market.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...