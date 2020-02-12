Gov. Makinde swears-in five new permanent secretaries to boost Oyo State’s civil service

Governor Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday swore-in another set of five Permanent Secretaries in the Civil Service of Oyo State, taking to 19 the number of Permanent Secretaries appointed since he assumed office in May 2019.

The Governor, who called on the new permanent secretaries to see their appointments as a call to service, maintained that the appointments were based on merit and qualification.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, urged the new permanent secretaries not to relent in their efforts to take the civil service to a greater level.

The new permanent secretaries sworn-in by the Governor were: Atere Aminat Bamidele, Ministry of Education; Adeyanju Olusoji Alaruru, Hospital Management Board; Fasina Adenike Ayobami, Ministry of Finance; Segun Ajekiigbe, Ministry of Energy and M Grace Olabisi Oderinde, Teaching Service Commission.

Governor Makinde said at the event said “You have been appointed into this position based on merit and based on the fact that you are eminently qualified to occupy this position.

“Don’t relent. Double your efforts, because this administration is interested in making the civil service the engine room to drive our development. Yes, we do have options. Past governments have taken those options where they brought in consultants all over the place to do the works which civil servants were being paid for. It is double jeopardy, because the government is losing money by paying twice for the same services. And we are also losing out from the fact that people whose job, from the beginning, is to look after our public institutions were being excluded.”

While congratulating the new appointees, the Governor charged them see their appointments as a call to service and to become more dedicated in the service of the State, noting that their appointments were done after necessary scrutiny and documentation.

“I congratulate you and want you to see this appointment as a call to further service. I want to see more dedication in the service of the government and the people of Oyo State.

“After the appointments were announced, I read a few comments from people. Some said we have thrown away seniority in the civil service of Oyo State and we just appoint people as we wish. Out of the five of you, I only know one person very well and the rest is just about the documentation I received.

“I asked the Head of Service to bring the list of people that are qualified and I asked some questions as well.

He said his administration would continue to give promotion to whoever is qualified and not discriminate against anyone on the basis of party affiliation or personal relationship.

He said: “We have people who can justify it because they will say there is usually a disconnect between government and the civil servants. Some have even come to me and said we should get rid of top people in the civil service because they are pro-APC. When I asked if they are Oyo Sate indigenes, they told me yes. I also asked that if they are for APC today, can they be of the PDP tomorrow, they said it is possible. So, nobody and, I repeat, nobody will be discriminated against under this administration, irrespective of your political leaning.”

The Governor also hinted that no geopolitical zone in the State was marginalised in the promotion exercise and that the era of promoting only what they called mainstream civil servants to permanent secretary cadres has gone.

According to him, “whoever is qualified from Local Government and Teaching Service would be promoted to the exalted position.”

REMI FEYISIPO, Ibadan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...