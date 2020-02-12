Fayemi approves six-month maternity leave for female civil servants

GOVERNOR of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi on Monday approved six months (180 days) maternity leave for female workers in the state public service as against the four months previously practiced in the state.

In a statement published on the state official website, Fayemi stated that the development was in line with the administration’s determination to key into global best practices that will improve the quality of lives of the citizens.

The new policy, which takes effect from February 1, 2020, he said, is aimed at improving maternal health and encourage nursing mothers to observe the six months’ exclusive breastfeeding campaign of the United Nations Intervention Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

The six months’ exclusive breastfeeding campaign is aimed at reducing to the barest minimum, infant and maternal mortality rate as well as facilitate work-life balance for female workers in the state.

Prior to the announcement, both state and non-state actors have long since been advocating the federal government for the extension of maternal leave which is between three and four months.

Fayemi further indicated the state government plans to continue showing strong political will towards ensuring gender inclusiveness. This policy is one of many other frameworks in place aimed at promoting the rights of women and children, he said.

