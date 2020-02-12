Customer service: Access Bank ranked first in Ghana

The Ghana Customer Service Index (GCSI) has ranked Access Bank, Ghana, as the best company in customer service in Ghana’s banking industry.

It said Access Bank, Ghana, was ranked first in the financial sector ahead of Stanbic Bank, Zenith Bank, Fidelity Bank, Ecobank, Agriculture Development Bank and GCB Bank.

A statement issued in Accra by Nana Adu Kyeremateng, Head, Corporate Communications and Brand Management and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Bank’s performance was an improvement of its 2018 ranking, where it ranked second.

The research and survey collected data on key metrics such as professionalism, customer-focused innovations, feedback and complaints, processes and procedures as well as staff engagement among others.

It said the findings of the 2019 survey, presented by the Institute of Customer Service Professionals, covered nine economic sectors.

These are the financial (bank/non-bank), utilities, telecommunications, hospitality, healthcare, retail malls, public sector, online businesses and transportation.

It said data was collected from over 1,200 respondents in various sectors in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

Mr Olumide Olatunji, the Managing Director for Access Bank Ghana, commenting on the rankings said the bank’s rating was a reflection of the measures it had put in place over the years to improve customer experiences.

He said: “We have a bold ambition to become the leading retail bank in Ghana by 2022 and to achieve this, we are constantly investing in our people, systems and processes to enhance service delivery, increase retention rates and extend the customer life journey.”

