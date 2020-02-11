Why Lawan was removed as National Reconciliation Committee Chairman – APC

President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reviewed the membership of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee.

APC had earlier appointed President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan as the Chairman of APC National Reconciliation Committee.

Consequently, the 12-member Committee has the following as members: Chief Bisi Akande (Chairman), Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and Kashim Shettima.

Others are: Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, Nasiru Aliko Koki, Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak, Binta Garba and John Enoh as member Secretary.

The Committee is empowered to address grievances of party members across the country and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering oneness, strengthen the party for better governance and ensure unity of purpose within the party.

Lanre Issa-onilu, APC National Secretary in a statement on Monday said the Committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at the APC National Secretariat by 3pm.

