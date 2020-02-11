ProvidusBank, PWC, ARM Pension Managers and Other Corporates Support DOAMF Healthcare Intervention Programs

Banking innovator, ProvidusBank, international consulting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and pensions giant, ARM Pension Managers, lead the team of corporates that have thrown their weight behind the 10th edition of the Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation Charity Golf tournament, and event organized to raise funds for intervention in two key sectors, one of which is healthcare.

Others lending support for the Foundation’s intervention programs are: Fidelity Bank, LandWey Investment Limited, Radial Circle Group, Zenith Bank Plc, First Bank Channels Television, Silverbird Television, Grand OAK, Cappa & D’Alberto, SPAR (Park N’ Shop), Fidelity Bank Plc, Amni International Petroleum Development, Kansai Plascon Nigeria, Victoria Crown Plaza, Ikoyi Club 1938, Protea Hotel, Wheatbaker Hotel, Four Points by Sheraton and many more.

Coordinator of the Organising Committee, Pat Bassey, confirmed that, “To mark the 10th Edition of the Charity Golf Tournament, the Foundation plans to put on display a compendium of its achievements in touching lives over these years. It is our hope that corporate and individual sponsors and donors, who have consistently supported the event and the Foundation, would during the event appreciate the mileage that their support has covered, in the focus areas of healthcare and education for the less privileged and underserved communities across Nigeria.

He further stated that “We will also use this opportunity to appreciate those corporate organisations, groups and individuals who continue to support this golf event, in order to enable the Foundation to continue to touch the lives of the indigent and underserved in the society – who are the ultimate beneficiaries of this event.

Coordinator of the Organising Committee, Pat Bassey, also confirmed that about 180 players are expected to tee off at the final of this year’s DOAMF Charity Golf Tournament scheduled for February 15, 2020 at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

According to him, “A number of the finalists had made the cut from the men’s and ladies’ Qualifiers for the event held on February 1, and 4, 2020, special friends and guests of the Foundation, as well as, veteran players.

The event will be rounded off with a closing ceremony and awards’ cocktail later in the evening of the tournament day, at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club.

