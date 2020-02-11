Crisis rocks PDP as chair Faboyede resigns position over Ondo Guber 2020

By Damisi Ojo, Akure

Ahead of the state congress by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, the party Chairman, Clement Faboyede has stepped down from his position.

Faboyede who disclosed this at the party’s Secretariat in Alagbaka, Akure the state capital said his decision was borne out of the need for transparency and unity among party members.

The major opposition party is facing state wide congresses to choose new executives in the coming days.

Faboyede, a former commissioner in the Mimiko’s administration, has been chairman of the party in the last five years.

The governorship election has been scheduled for October 10 by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

Many contestants including a lawyer,Eyitayo Jegede(SAN) Banji Okunomo,Dr Eddy Olafeso, Sola Ebiseni,Otunba Akingboye are interested in Akeredolu’s position as governor.

For the vacant position of Faboyede,the two term lawmaker who represented Owo/Ose Federal Constituency among others is interested among others

