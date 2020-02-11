Buhari, APC leaders, Lawan, others mourn Plateau Senator Longjan

From Sanni Onogu, Tony Akowe, Abuja and Yusufu Aminu Idegu, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday commiserated with the National Assembly, government and people of Plateau State on the death of Senator Ignatius Longjan, who represented Plateau South.

The President’s condolence message was conveyed via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

President Buhari also commiserated with family, friends and political associates of the late senator, who served the state as a deputy governor from 2011 to 2015, and served the country as a career diplomat for many years.

He said the senator had been steadfast, loyal and diligent in serving the country, adding that his contributions to peace and stability in the state would always be remembered.

The President prayed that the Almighty God would grant the soul of the departed rest and comfort his family and constituency.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed shock about the death of Senator Ignatius Longjan.

The late lawmaker, who died on Sunday evening in a Turkish hospital in Abuja, was the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism and a former deputy governor of Plateau State.

Read Also: Gov Lalong mourns over demise of Senator Longjan

In a statement on Monday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party said: “We extend our condolences to Senator Longjan’s immediate family, constituents, the National Assembly, the government and entire people of Plateau State. May the Almighty God grant all comfort during this time of grief and may the soul of Senator Longjan rest in peace.”

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Monday commiserated with the late senator’s family and the nation.

In a statement in Abuja by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, the Senate President also condoled with the government and people of Plateau State on the senator’s demise.

Lawan acknowledged the contributions of Senator Longjan at the state and national levels as a former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos, the Plateau State capital; former Chief of Staff at the Government House in Jos and Plateau State Deputy Governor between 2011 and 2019.

Lawan prayed to God to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong expressed shock over the death of Longjan.

In a statement by his Director of Press, Simon Makut, the governor described Longjan’s death as devastating.

“We have lost a man of honour and candour who, in all his affairs, always put the interests of Plateau State first. His humility, humanity and wealth of wisdom were always at display when he weighed on any issue that concerns people. We will surely miss him,” he said.

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege also expressed sadness over Longjan’s death.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his media aide Yomi Odunuga, Senator Omo-Agege regretted that the incident happened after last December’s death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who represented Imo North.

“Senator Longjan lived a productive life, represented the people of Plateau South Senatorial District with unalloyed faithfulness, was a loyal member of the APC and a patriotic citizen to the very end…”

House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase expressed grief at Longjan’s death in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Mohammed Puma.

The lawmaker described the senator’s demise as shocking and a great loss to Plateau State and Nigeria.

“He spent all his life working towards the good of many in Plateau and across the country in various positions he held in public service up to his short time in the National Assembly.

“Our dear state and indeed the entire country has lost a rare gem who has been snatched away by the cold hands of death and whose legacy will forever be remembered,” Wase said.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday expressed shock about the death of Senator Ignatius Longjan.

The late lawmaker represented Plateau South in the National Assembly.

Longjan, who died on Sunday evening in a Turkish hospital in Abuja, was the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism and a former deputy governor of Plateau State.

He was a grassroots politician and progressive federal lawmaker who fought for a smooth working relationship between the Executive and Legislature for good governance.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party said: “We extend our condolences to Senator Longjan’s immediate family, constituents, the National Assembly, the government and entire people of Plateau State. May the Almighty God grant all comfort during this time of grief and may the soul of Senator Longjan rest in peace.”

Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday commiserated with the late senator’s family and the nation.

In a statement in Abuja by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, the Senate President also condoled with the government and people of Plateau State on the senator’s demise.

Lawan acknowledged the contributions of Senator Longjan at the state and national levels as a former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos, the Plateau State capital; former Chief of Staff at the Government House in Jos and Plateau State Deputy Governor between 2011 and 2019.

Lawan prayed to God to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong expressed shock over the death of Longjan.

In a statement by his Director of Press, Simon Makut, the governor described Longjan’s death as devastating.

“We have lost a man of honour and candour who, in all his affairs, always put the interests of Plateau State first. His humility, humanity and wealth of wisdom were always at display when he weighed on any issue that concerns people. We will surely miss him,” he said.

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege also expressed sadness over Longjan’s death.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his media aide Yomi Odunuga, Senator Omo-Agege regretted that the incident happened after last December’s death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who represented Imo North.

“Senator Longjan lived a productive life, represented the people of Plateau South Senatorial District with unalloyed faithfulness, was a loyal member of the APC and a patriotic citizen to the very end…”

House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase expressed grief at Longjan’s death in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Mohammed Puma.

The lawmaker described the senator’s demise as shocking and a great loss to Plateau State and Nigeria.

“He spent all his life working towards the good of many in Plateau and across the country in various positions he held in public service up to his short time in the National Assembly.

“Our dear state and indeed the entire country has lost a rare gem who has been snatched away by the cold hands of death and whose legacy will forever be remembered,” Wase said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...