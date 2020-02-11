BREAKING: PDP leaders resume protests, storm EU secretariat

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday morning resumed their protest to draw attention to what they described as the deplorable state of affairs in the country.

The protest, led by the PDP Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Suleiman Nazif, took off from the party’s campaign headquarters, Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja, at 10.40am.

The convoy of vehicles conveying the protesters first headed for the European Union (EU) secretariat, located at the Central Area. An official of the EUj received Nazif and other party officials at the gate, from where they were ushered into the main building at about 11.10am.

Details Shortly…

Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

