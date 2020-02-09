Stakeholders seek security outfit for South-south

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
134

By Bisi Olaniyi, Port Harcourt

The Patriotic Forum of Niger Delta (PAFOND) has called on the governors of the six states in the South-south zone to emulate their counterparts in the Southwest zone, who put in place Amotekun, by establishing their special security outfit.

It noted that the security outfit by governors in the South-south zone in the hitherto volatile Niger Delta region would go a long way to protect lives and properties of people in the strategic zone.

PAFOND, on Saturday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, in a six-point communique issued at the end of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and signed by its national chairman, Owo Udoh, and the national secretary, Richard Monday, insisted that urgent steps must be taken on the security outfit for the South-south zone.

It said: “Security of lives and properties of people of the South-south zone is more important than other interests and cannot be compromised.

READ ALSO: Amotekun’s challenge and the dilemma of the Yoruba race
“The current security structure in Nigeria cannot address the security challenges in the South-south zone. It is time for governors of the six states in the South-south to start working on security, economic and infrastructural joint projects, for the growth of the zone. State governments in the South-south should pay more attention to empowerment of the people and capital-intensive projects that will boost economic activities and create jobs for the people, especially the youths.

SHARE
Previous articlePRP battle ready to take down APC, PDP in 2023’
Next articleWe need to forget the past and forgive one another to live in peace – Lalong urges farmers, herders
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.