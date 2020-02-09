PRP battle ready to take down APC, PDP in 2023’

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

The national chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Malam Falalu Bello, has declared the readiness of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections, stressing that the party is now firmly on track, reviving and ready to take off.

This was as he vowed that there is nothing that can stop it from relegating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties in Nigeria to the background.

Bello gave the assurance in Kaduna yesterday during the party’s joint meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees (BOT). According to him, “I will like to use this opportunity to assure all my colleagues in the PRP that the wobbly, weary and weaning years of the Peoples Redemption Party are over for good. Our party, PRP, is now firmly on track, revving up and ready for takeoff.

“The recent positive health bill declared by even the INEC itself for the party is certainly just one pointer to this fact. Those of us already on board this unstoppable moving train should now close ranks and add to the ongoing momentum. Those presently outside should get on as there is no stopping us now.” He said that the joint session was organised to primarily receive the reports of the three sub-committees that the party had constituted at the close of the 2019 general elections to carry out a thorough objective and dispassionate x-ray on the party and its place in Nigeria’s political space, with a view to repositioning it for greater performance and relevance.

While assuring that the work done by the committees will not be in vain, the PRP chairman commended the sub-committees for an excellent job. The three sub-committees were: the SWOT Analysis, the Membership Drive and the Funding Committees. It would be recalled that the immediate past national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attairu Jega, chairs the SWOT analysis committee of the party.

In the same vein, the publisher and chairman of the Trust Group of Newspapers, Alhaji Kabiru Yusuf, is also a member of the committee whose mandate is to critically examine the strength of PRP, its weaknesses and the opportunities available to the party as well as threats to its existence and wellbeing.

Other members of the committee include, Professor Momodu Kassim Momodu, Dr. George Kwanashie, Comrade Ayo Sando, Dr. Obi Osisiogwu and Professor Nath Abraham.

