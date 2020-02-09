Aluko Vs Ajumobi fight for APC deputy chair worsens

The Southwest caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied the information flying arounds that it has unanimously endorsed the former Oyo state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Deputy National Chairman south of the party.

Ajimobi’s nomination had generated a lot of controversy with those from Ekiti chapter of the party, who had earlier nominated Senator Gbenga Aluko for the same position, opposed his nomination on the premise that the position ought to be retained for Ekiti.

The position became vacant following the appointment of former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Niyi Adebayo as a Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

The southwest party said: “The attention of the leadership of the south west Caucus was drawn to a misleading information published by Nigeria Tribune of Friday 7,2020, that the South west Caucus approved the appointment of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the Deputy National Chairman of APC at the Osogbo Meeting of the APC leadership”.

A statement in Ado Ekiti by the Zonal Publicity Secretary, Hon. Karounwi Oladapo said: “We wish to say tha

t the story was fabricated and it was a complete falsehood as nothing like that happened in the said meeting.

“Members of the Public and APC members should disregard such claims. How can the leadership Caucus in Abuja ratify a non existent endorsement and approval as claimed by the Tribune publication.

“As the Zonal Publicity Secretary, statutorily responsible for dissemination of news and information from the Zonal Caucus, I did not issue any statement after the Osogbo meeting because I was not authorized to so do.

“Once again, I will like to reiterate the Statement of the National Vice Chairman South West and the Chairman of the South west Zonal Caucus, Pastor Bankole Oluwajana, that the Party never approved nor endorsed any candidate at its Osogbo meeting and that the APC National leadership will resolve who among Senator Gbenga Aluko and Senator Abiola Ajimobi will occupy the vacant seat at the appropriate time.”

