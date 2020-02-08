Ohanaeze Ndigbo endorse Uzodinma as Imo governor condemns misconceived protests

The Imo State chapter of the apex socio-cultural organization of the Igbo nation worldwide, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has congratulated Governor Hope Uzodinma on his victory at the Supreme Court and endorsed him as the Governor of Imo state.

At a press conference in Owerri on Friday, the President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Imo State Chapter, Ambassador Ezechi Chukwu, stated that Ohaneze is a non-partisan organization that supports all governments in power and makes critical input, so far as the government in question is a product of our democratic institution in synchronization with the authority of the laws of our land.

He noted that Senator Hope Uzodinma duly contested the election in accordance with the electoral act. Chukwu said Governor Uzodinma’s post-election recourse to the judiciary for redress is constitutional and equally in consonance with the extant laws of the land, his fundamental human rights and harmonious with the charters of various international organizations.

Chukwu said: “In view of the aforesaid, Imo State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo consequently upholds strongly at 360 degrees the election of Senator Hope Uzodinma as pronounced by the highest court of the land on the 14th of January, 2020. Our support for Governor Uzodinma is both morally and formally justifiable because the judiciary which upheld his mandate is the heartbeat of our democratic institution and the temporal last hope of the common man.”

Chukwu further stated that since Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Imo State is not in possession of any indisputable fact to counter Senator Uzodinma’s evidence as upheld by the Supreme Court, they have no option than to say congratulations to Governor Uzodinma for his resounding victory.

He also called for prayers and support for Governor Uzodinma “We enjoin our people to give Senator Hope Uzodinma all the necessary support he needs to succeed because we know above all, that he possesses the experience and capacity. We equally encourage constructive criticism of his government when the need arises because critique is an essential ingredient of democracy.”

Chukwu condemned in strong terms any form of ill-conceived protest premised on aggression, violence or extra-judicial metrics and mechanisms. He warned that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Imo State will not remain impassive in the face of such aberration by any group of people.

