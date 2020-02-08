NSE ASI Dips by 0.26% on Renewed Profit Taking; NIBOR Rises on Renewed Liquidity Strain…

MPR: 13.50%

Dec ’19 Inflation Rate: 11.98% Q3 2019 Real GDP: 2.28%

The Nigerian equities market closed today on a negative note as the NSE All Share Index (ASI) decreased by 26bps amid sustained profit taking activity to close at 28,067.09 points as against the 28,140.41 recorded yesterday.

Also, the Exchange recorded 18 losers and 16 gainers as Investors booked profit on shares of MTN and CADBURY.

Given the sell-off on GUARANTY, ETI and ZENITHBANK shares, the NSE banking index dropped by 1.22% to close at 368.14 points.

Elsewhere, market activity was upbeat as total value of stocks traded increased by 86.19% to N6.38billion; however, total volume of stocks traded moderated by 4.18% to 303.93 billion units.

Elsewhere, NIBOR increased for most tenor buckets amid financial liquidity strain; also, NITTY increased for most tenor buckets on bearish activity.

In the bonds market, the values of FGN bonds continued to appreciate (and yields moderated further) for most maturities tracked amid sustained buy pressure.

