NSE ASI Dips by 0.26% on Renewed Profit Taking; NIBOR Rises on Renewed Liquidity Strain…

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
143

MPR: 13.50%
Dec ’19 Inflation Rate: 11.98% Q3 2019 Real GDP: 2.28%

The Nigerian equities market closed today on a negative note as the NSE All Share Index (ASI) decreased by 26bps amid sustained profit taking activity to close at 28,067.09 points as against the 28,140.41 recorded yesterday.

Also, the Exchange recorded 18 losers and 16 gainers as Investors booked profit on shares of MTN and CADBURY.

Given the sell-off on GUARANTY, ETI and ZENITHBANK shares, the NSE banking index dropped by 1.22% to close at 368.14 points.

Elsewhere, market activity was upbeat as total value of stocks traded increased by 86.19% to N6.38billion; however, total volume of stocks traded moderated by 4.18% to 303.93 billion units.

Elsewhere, NIBOR increased for most tenor buckets amid financial liquidity strain; also, NITTY increased for most tenor buckets on bearish activity.

In the bonds market, the values of FGN bonds continued to appreciate (and yields moderated further) for most maturities tracked amid sustained buy pressure.

SHARE
Previous articleDespite Travel Ban: 58% Nigerian adults remains positive on Trump’s ‘MAGA’ foreign policy
Next articleJanuary PMIs Head South as New Orders Slow amid Increased Selling Prices…
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.