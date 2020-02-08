NIBOR Moderates for Overnight Tenor Bucket on Excess Liquidity…

In the just concluded week, CBN auctioned OMO bills worth N128.19 billion to partly mop up the

matured OMO bills worth N327.56 billion.

Hence, given the net inflows of N199.37 billion, NIBOR

moderated for overnight tenor bucket, to 7.00% (from 13.08%). However, NIBOR for 1 month, 3

months and 6 months tenor buckets increased, to 10.98% (from 9.72%), 9.94% (from 9.58%) and

10.14% (from 9.19%) respectively.

Elsewhere, as investors continued to scramble for higher rates

in the secondary markets, NITTY moved in mixed directions across maturities tracked.

While yields on 1 month and 6 months maturities rose to 3.03% (from 3.00%) and 3.79% (from 3.72% ) respectively, yields on 3 months and 12 months maturities declined to 3.21% (from 3.23%) and 4.78% (from 5.17%) respectively

he new week, T-bills worth N595.27 billion will mature via the primary and secondary markets which will offset T-bills worth N154.38 billion to be auctioned by CBN via the primary market; viz: 91-day bills worth N4.38 billion, 182-day bills worth N10.00 billion and 364-day bills worth N140.00 billion.

Hence, we expect the stop rates to decline marginally amid increasing demand for the instruments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...