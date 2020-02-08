Masari appoints 2 Perm. Secs, Executive Director Pilgrims

Augustine Okezie, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State Saturday approved the appointment of 2 new permanent secretaries in the State Civil Service.

A Press statement issued by the Head of the Civil Service of the State, Alhaji Idris Usman Tune through the Permanent Secretary, Administration, Alhaji Lawal Ado Dutsinma said the appointment followed the creation of new Ministries and Parastatals in the public service and the retirement of some permanent secretaries, as part of the restructuring of the present administration in the state for the next level

The new appointees include Kasimu Ibrahim Nagari and Manor Ibrahim Talban.

Until their appointments, Kasimu Nagari, a holder of B.Sc political science and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy was the Director Political in the Governor’s office while Mannir Ibrahim, an HND Mechanical Engineering, Master Degree in Business Administration graduate was serving as Director of Tourism, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

Also appointed by Governor Masari, is Yusuf Mu’azu as Acting Permanent Secretary in the new Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Yusuf Mu’azu was until his appointment, the Director Administration and Supply of the same Ministry. The statement says all the appointments were with immediate effect.

In a related development, Governor Masari has approved the appointment of Alhaji Suleiman Nuhu Kuki as new Executive Director for the State Pilgrims Welfare Board

Presenting the appointment letter to him on behalf of the Governor, the Secretary to the Government of the state, SGS, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa said Suleiman Kuki’s appointment was made on merit and in recognition of his dedication to duty and the selfless services he has been rendering to the State in various capacities.

The Governor further congratulated the new appointee and prayed for him Allah’s guidance in discharging this onerous task

