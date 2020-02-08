Imo PDP goes spiritual, declares 7-day prayers, fasting to restore Ihedioha’s mandate

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday declared a one week fasting and prayers for God to restore the mandate of the former governor of the state, Mr Emeka Ihedioha.

According to a statement signed by the party’s State Secretary, Nze Ray Emeana, on Saturday, the spiritual exercise would commence on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Members of the party in the state, are instructed to dress in black during the spiritual exercise.

The party stated that “during this period, all ward excos should request for mass in their local churches and assemble at LGA party secretariat daily at noon for prayers and breaking of fast

“Prayer point is asking God to intervene and restore the victory of Emeka Ihedioha as the duly elected governor of Imo State.

“We enjoin the Imo people to remain peaceful and prayerful as we await judgment on the review filed by the winner of the governorship election, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha at the Supreme Court.”

Details shortly…

