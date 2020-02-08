Anambra 2021 guber fever starts as PDP goes spiritual

By Nwanosike Onu, Awka

Members of the People’s Democratic Party( PDP), said they have gone spiritual ahead of the Anambra State 2021 governorship election in the state.

He regretted the situation where the party could not produce the governor of the state in last 14 years, adding that the party was determined to win the 2021 election again

Addressing party faithful at the PDP Secretariat at Udoka Housing Estate in Awka, Okonkwo described the condition of PDP as unacceptable. The PDP governorship hopeful, asked PDP members in the state to talk to their gods to save the situation.

Okonkwo said , “I enjoined all of you to go and talk to the gods you worship. We must win the governorship poll in the state in 2021. We can’t afford to lose again.

“Anambra is a PDP state from the outset of the current democracy in 1999. We must repossess our possession in 2021.

“The PDP ruled the state from 1999 -2006 before the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) held sway to date”

The governorship aspirant also purchased 340 registers for the 326 wards in the state. The PDP registers he procured for the 326 was at the cost of N3.4m

Presenting the registers, Okonkwo said he was not assisting the party because of his political ambition but for the passion to grow the party in state.

“Power belongs to God. I’m not doing all these for the party because I’m vying for governor. Only God can stop my aspiration. I’m determined to win that election for our great party

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...