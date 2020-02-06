PDP chieftain warns of imminent collapse of party

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Estako West local government, Chief Sule Duru Yesufu, has warned of imminent collapse of the party in the locality if complaints arising from its last weekend ward congresses were not addressed.

Chief Duru said it was important the party leaders do what is right and not imposing unpopular candidates on the people.

In a statement issued in Auchi, Chief Duru stated that his position as a leader was that a party in opposition should not do things that posed great danger to the survival of the party in the locality.

Chief Duru alleged that ‘few miscreants’ decided to hide away and use a hotel rooms to write results of congresses that never held in any of the 12 wards in Estako west.

Duru said party members converged in their wards on that day, but the committee members sent by the party to conduct the congresses were not seen in any of the wards.

He said, “Yet we hear they are compiling results beating their chests about hitch-free congresses.

“As a direct fall out, there are now series of petitions before the Congress Appeal Panel sitting in Benin. We hear of moves by some aggrieved party members to approach the courts if the appeal panel fails to do the right thing.

“These are all very dangerous signals for the survival of the party in the area. No serious party that wants to win elections should condone impunities. We had thought that such era was gone but alas, here we are doing the same condemnable things and expecting better results.

“That will not happen. Any political party that is impervious to change is doomed.” From what is going on, PDP needs to be pitied particularly when you know that Etsako West is the home local government area of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the fiery and irrepressible National Chairman of APC”.

Chairman of the Edo PDP congresses, Governor Seyi Mankinde of Oyo State had told reporters that the ward congresses were hitch free and successful.

