Nigeria seeks to tackle insecurity as Buhari inducts 3 new combat helicopters

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
200

The Federal Government is raising the bar in its fight against insecurity as President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday attended the induction of three attack helicopters for the Nigeria Air Force.
The three fighter jets consist of two Agusta 109P helicopter and one Mi-171E helicopter.

Nigeria has been battling insecurity over the past decade, particularly the Boko Haram insurgency that has ravaged most parts of its northeast region.

President Buhari in his address said the government would not fail Nigerians who have reposed their trust in him.

“About a year ago, I also inducted two Agusta helicopters into the Air Force,” Buhari said. “These aircraft will assist the air force in the tackling of the contemporary security challenges facing our country.”

SHARE
Previous articleMass Failure hits Nigeria’s High School Exam as 48.68% Pass Maths, English, 52% Fail in 2019 Nov/Dec SSCE Results,
Next articlePlease Reconsider Verdict on Imo Gov Election, Ihedioha Begs S’Court
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.