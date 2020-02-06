Nigeria seeks to tackle insecurity as Buhari inducts 3 new combat helicopters

The Federal Government is raising the bar in its fight against insecurity as President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday attended the induction of three attack helicopters for the Nigeria Air Force.

The three fighter jets consist of two Agusta 109P helicopter and one Mi-171E helicopter.

Nigeria has been battling insecurity over the past decade, particularly the Boko Haram insurgency that has ravaged most parts of its northeast region.

President Buhari in his address said the government would not fail Nigerians who have reposed their trust in him.

“About a year ago, I also inducted two Agusta helicopters into the Air Force,” Buhari said. “These aircraft will assist the air force in the tackling of the contemporary security challenges facing our country.”

