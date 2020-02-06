Nigeria seeks to end fish importation in 2022

THE Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has said Nigeria may stop fish importation following efforts at encourage local production.

He spoke while receiving a delegation from the National Fish Association of Nigeria (NFAN) led by its National President, Dr. Gabriel Ogunsanya, in Abuja, yesterday.

The minister said time has come for the country to look inwards to tap into the huge potential in fisheries and aquaculture for local consumption and export.

He noted that measures were already being put in place by government to actualise the plan.

“This is an area that I think we can join hands and promote. We have to seriously reduce importation of fish into the country.

“Last year, we issued about one million licenses. This year, I virtually cut it into half. I hope next year we will further cut it so that in the next two years we may rely entirely on what we produce here.

“Since you are producers and probably processors, it is important to take note of your contribution in the fish sector towards this,” Nanono said.

