N30,000 Minimum Wage: NYSC members pledge greater commitments to service

Members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Thursday pledges to commit to greater service to their fatherland

This is even as President Muhammadu Buhari described the scheme as a laudable one that needs to be sustained as it affords the opportunity for Nigerian youths to understand the country better.

Receiving the corps members who came on a thank-you visit to him, on Thursday in Abuja, President Buhari also praised General Yakubu Gowon for the initiative.

“People come from far and wide; some from Victoria Island in Lagos have not even been to Ikeja. They now find themselves in Daura and other parts of the country. Whenever I go to my town, I get in touch with members; some of them from Lagos, some from Port Harcourt,”

“Whenever I meet General Gowon up till today, I thank him for initiating the NYSC. It is a nationalist and patriotic thinking that led to the development of the scheme,” he added

Four members representing others countrywide came to convey their “deepest gratitude” to the President over the recent increase in their monthly allowances from N19,800 to N33,000.

According to them, “the implementation in January, when we least expected it brought tears of joy to us as we had doubts of the promises earlier made.”
“You have demonstrated that you are a loving and caring father committed to the welfare of his children,” they added.

They also reiterated their commitment to do their best during their period in the scheme. “The increase is a wake-up call to us to show more commitment to the affairs of our fatherland. We are great stakeholders in our collective determination of building a prosperous and united Nigeria, the future belongs to us.”

The NYSC members were led to the State House by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and the Director General of the scheme Brigadier General Ibrahim Shehu.

Naija247news Media
