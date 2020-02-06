Lagos closes Jonathan Coker axis for railway modernisation

The Lagos State government is shutting the Jonathan Coker axis to traffic to allow for the ongoing Nigerian Railway modernisation project (Lagos-Ibadan section) which is being extended to the Lagos Port in Apapa.
The closure of the axis takes effect from Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 8:00pm to 6:00am. The closure will give room to the contractor handling the project to instal Level Crossing Rubber Panels.
A statement from the Lagos State ministry of transportation also said that the contractor, CCECC Nigeria Limited would also commence demolition of parts of the existing old bridge and the hoisting of the beams of the new Costain Bridge.
It added that alternative routes have been provided for road users to utilize during the course of the construction.
The state advised motorists plying Jonathan Coker axis to divert to Ashade Underpass, Adejobi axis of Agege Motor road and Toyin Crossing, to reach their various destinations.
While motorists inbound Costain will be diverted temporarily to the new bridge on the left hand side, to free the old bridge of traffic.
Road users were also advised to comply with the traffic directions to minimise inconvenience in movement.
The closure has been slated at this time, to ensure there is smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.
The state government appealed to all residents, especially motorists that ply these corridors to bear the pains, as the project is aimed at achieving a seamless multi modal transport system that will meet the transportation needs of a larger population

