Ghana reports Coronavirus outbreak over nine suspected cases

Reports from Ghanaian media and the British Broadcasting Service (BBC) say Ghana’s Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has received two medical cases suspected to be 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infections.

The cases were reported on Thursday and involve two foreigners, a Chinese and an Argentine, who were both referred to Ghana’s premier hospital from an undisclosed health facility in Accra.

Winfred Baah, Divisional Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Greater Accra, who confirmed the development indicated that further assessment and laboratory tests will be carried out to ascertain the presence of the deadly infection or otherwise.

The death toll of the outbreak which emanated from a seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, has climbed to 500 with 24, 300 confirmed cases worldwide. The majority of the fatalities are from mainland China forcing a lockdown of cities in the Hubei Province.

Chinese authorities, with aid from the World Health Organisation (WHO) are battling to contain the pneumonia-like infection which has no vaccine and cure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...