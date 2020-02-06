Due to North’s unending insurgency, Nigeria now trapped in slow motion walk to self-Apocalypse – Dogara warns

AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara on Thursday said, with the myriad of security challenges in the region, the North has become epicenter and theatre of violence.

He lamented that, the North and indeed Nigeria has suffered from Boko Haram ISWAP led by Albarnawi, Boko Haram led by Shekau and Ansaru insurgency to farmers/herders’ conflict, banditry, kidnapping, ethno religious conflicts and cattle rustling, among several others.

Dogara, who spoke in Kaduna at a Northern Security meeting convened by the Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP) to inaugurate the Northern security monitoring committee, however stressed the urgent need to find a lasting solution to the situation.

According to Dogara who chaired the meeting, “We are confronted with a crisis that is unparalleled in our history. The death appears unstoppable. Increasingly, it is becoming harder and harder to distinguish us from our enemies.

“There was no shortage of early warning signs and as a matter of fact, our philosophers such as the late Sa’adu Zungur of blessed memory had warned that this dystopian era was fast approaching but we ignored all. We are now paying for our collective negligence”.

He further observed that our economic debris have become too conspicuous to be ignored, adding that, “As it is, we are now trapped slow motion walk to self-Apocalypse is assured.”

Hon. Dogara lamented that of the 19 northern states and FCT, only Kwara state and the FCT are relatively peaceful or have the lowest level of insecurity but all the other 18 states are inflamed by one form of violence or the other, stressing that we are all guilty of waiting for the government to solve all the problems.

