Why police inspector committed suicide in Lagos — PPRO

A Police Inspector, Okon Essien, detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, for allegedly shooting and killing one Mr Hassan Stanley has allegedly killed himself to avoid trial.

The Command’s Spokesman, Bala Elkana, said Essien was arrested at Akodo on January 1, alongside three of his colleagues namely; Inspector Lawrence Adegboye, Inspector Olorunloju Olusegun and Sgt Ovbioghi Joseph.

“The Police officers intercepted four suspects namely, Samson Ugonah, Omachi Godwin, Hassan Stanley and Prosper Okoye along Area 12, Offshore Oil Dangote Refinery Project, Akodo.

“Inspector Essien is alleged to have shot at one of the suspects, Stanley, resulting in his death.

“The policemen were arrested and taken to SCID, Yaba, for investigation,” he said in a statement.

Elkana said that Essien was alleged to have killed himself while in custody.

“His corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an in+depth investigation into the case. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...