Uzodinma extends tenure of investigation panels, commissions of inquiry

Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma

Has extended the tenure of the Investigative Panels and Commissions of Inquiry set up by the previous administration on contracts land acquisition and others. He did this after meeting with the committees and in keeping to his mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery (3Rs) to drive home the policy thrust of his administration.

On assumption of office, January 15, 2020, the Governor promised that his administration will foster prosperity, security and development. Acknowledging that government is a continuum, Governor Uzodinma assured Imo people that his administration will not go into witch-hunting, rather, will continue from where the previous administration stopped particularly in areas he believes will impact positively on the standard of living of Imo people.

During his meeting with the Committees, Governor Uzodinma extended their tenor based on request by their members to enable them turn in objective and implementable reports.

Notable among the Committees are: the Judicial Panel on Lands and Related Matters headed by Justice Ijeoma Ogugua, Investigative Panel on Contract Awards from 2011 till date headed by Justice Benjamin Ikeaka, Visitation Panels for Imo State University, Teaching Hospital Orlu, Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo, and the Committee for the Investigation of Local Government Administration from 2011-2019 headed by Eze Duruiheoma (SAN) among others.

During Governor Uzodinma’s inaugural broadcast, he promised to revive institutions in the state and recover all state assets in private hands. Governor Uzodinma charged the various Committees and Panels to do a thorough job, assuring that he will implement the recommendations for the overall interest of the state.

Governor Uzodinma charged the Committees: “Continue with the good job you are doing for Imo State. In our little way, we shall encourage you to turn in an objective report that will meet the yearnings of the good people of Imo State.

