Suspected militia behead two farmers in Taraba

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
117

Suspected armed militia over the weekend beheaded two farmers in Wukari local government area of Taraba State sparking fears of renewed bloodshed.

Reports indicated that the armed militia crossed to Wukari from Benue State and killed the two victims who were working on their farm.

The spokesman of the police in Taraba, David Misal, confirmed the incident but said no arrest was made.

The chairman of Wukari Local Government Area, Adigrace Daniel, who also confirmed the incident, according to Daily Trust, said before the killing, the area was enjoying relative peace.

He gave the names of the victims as Simon Bala and Timothy Awe

Three labourers from Jigawa State were reportedly killed and beheaded by unknown gunmen at a farm in Yalwan Tau in Jalingo LGA in November last year.

Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups have been engaged in bloody conflicts that have led to loss of lives and properties over the years.

SHARE
Previous articleEx-SSG confident Supreme Court will reverse Imo Guber judgement
Next articleGTBank sponsors 2020 Lagos International Polo Tournament
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.