Plateau state govt to establish community police to curb killings — Gov. Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong on Tuesday February 4, announced that the Plateau state government will be establishing a community police to curb security challenges in the state.

The Plateau State Governor who disclosed this while declaring open a meeting on Peace, Security and Community Dialogue at the Government House in Jos, urged community leaders to examine what the conventional security agencies are doing with the aim of creating a synergy between their work and that of the community police structure.

Lalong said;

“Sadly, we are compelled to hold this meeting once again instead of ordinarily coming together to celebrate peaceful coexistence and prosperity of our land and its good people, as we were looking forward to during the forthcoming Forgiveness Day.

“Happily, we already have structures on ground which are in tandem with the Community Policing model such as the Operation Rainbow, Early warning System, Vigilante Volunteers and Community-based Intelligence Volunteers.

“We should also examine what the conventional security agencies such as the Police, State Security Service, Operation Safe Haven, Civil Defence and related agencies are doing in securing lives and properties in the State.

“What do we need to do in creating synergy between their work and that of the Community Policing structure in order to achieve better results.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...