Ondo govt. renames university after Ex-Gov. Agagu

The Ondo State Government has named the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, after a former governor of the state, Olusegun Agagu.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Sunday Ogunduyile, told journalists on Tuesday in Okitipupa that the institution would now be called Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OASUTECH).

Mr Agagu was governor of the state between May 2003 and February 2009, when a court voided his re-election as governor on account of electoral irregularities.

He was succeeded by Olusegun Mimiko.

Mr Ogunduyile said the renaming of the university, which had been gazetted, was to immortalise the former governor who, he said, had contributed immensely to the establishment of the institution.

He commended Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for acceding to the yearnings of Ikale indigenes in renaming the institution after their son.

“I think it is a welcome idea, aimed at immortalizing the late Agagu for his immense contributions to the establishment of the institution. Renaming the institution will make it attain greater heights in all spheres.

“I thank Gov. Akeredolu for acceding to the yearnings of Ikale indigenes to immortalise their illustrious son; this is well appreciated,” Mr Ogunduyile said.

Meanwhile, Dipo Akomolafe, Chairman of the university’s chapter of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has said the country should jettison the renaming of institutions after individuals.

Mr Akomolafe said such practice will draw such an institution backward on its quality and brand.

“It is a welcome development, as the government owns its institution.

“It will only draw the institution back a bit from what it is known for in terms of height and brand. I only hope that the government will support the institution with funds to assist in its rebranding,” he said.

