Nigeria eyes N252bn from privatization proceeds in 2020

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, says the Federal Government targets to raise N252 billion from privatization of government assets in 2020.

Ahmed disclosed this in an exclusive interview with source at the Udo Udoma and Belo-Osagie’s Second Private Equity Summit & Fundraising and Deal Academy in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Minister, however, did not name the specific assets but said they will be selected from across various sectors.

She also said the government is weighing options of tapping the debt market amid the current low yield environment.

Ahmed was one of the Keynote speakers at the event themed, “Drivers, Disruptors and Unlocking Value”.

