Ex-SSG confident Supreme Court will reverse Imo Guber judgement

mmediate past Secretary to Imo State Government, Uche Onyeagocha, says he is confident that the Supreme Court will reverse its verdict on the Imo governorship case.

Mr Onyeagocha, in an interview with journalists in Owerri, the state capital, said the judgment left many unanswered questions and hoped that the court would always correct its errors.

The Supreme Court on January 14 removed erstwhile Governor Emeka Ihedioha and ordered the immediate swearing in of Hope Uzodinma as governor.

Mr Onyeagocha, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives for Owerri Municipal/Owerri North/Owerri West Constituency, assured all the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) faithful in the state that the party would laugh last.

He further said with the recent move by the PDP for a review of the judgment, the Supreme Court would reaffirm its position as a court of justice by reversing what he described as the “miscarriage of justice.”

He urged Imo people to keep faith with the judiciary, saying that the current struggle would be healthy for the advancement of democracy in Imo and Nigeria.

He reacted to the recent defections by state lawmakers from PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the people should not be deceived by the movement.

He said the defections were only part of trying times, which would soon end.

“Our case is clear and our argument logical.

“We are not asking the Supreme Court to allot votes to us that we did not garner.

“We are only urging it to set a reliable precedence by revisiting its judgement with a view to setting the records straight.

“Trying times put a test to the quality of elected leaders. The lawmakers defecting from the PDP to the APC owe the electorate a lot of explanation.

“I urge all the PDP faithful to keep their fingers crossed because ours is a legitimate fight for justice and we shall all laugh the best,” Mr Onyeagocha said.

(NAN)

