Coronavirus: Reps reject move to evacuate Nigerians from China

A motion to evacuate Nigerians from Wuhan, the Chinese city said to be the epicenter of the dreaded coronvirus was rejected today by House of Representatives members.

The chamber became rowdy after Hon. Ben Kalu sought the permission of the House to move a motion of urgent public importance on the need to evacuate Nigerians from the city.

In spite of Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila’s appeal for the motion to be moved and also to restore order in the chamber, some of the lawmakers insisted that they will not allow the motion to be moved as China has better health facilities to take care of the disease than Nigeria.

