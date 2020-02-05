Buhari appoints Amokachi as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador

President Buhari has appointed retired Nigerian professional footballer, former Super Eagles player and Assistant Coach, Daniel Amokachi, Nigeria’s Football Ambassador.

A statement released by presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, said as Nigeria’s Football Ambassador, a largely ceremonial role, Amokachi will assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for talents, be part of processes to revive the country’s football development, as well as mentor young sports men and women.

46-year-old Amokachi was a member of the 1994 Super Eagles Team that won the African Nations Cup in Tunisia and was also in the Nigerian Olympic Football Team to the 1996 Atlanta Olympics that won the Gold Medal.

In addition to his football exploits in Europe, particularly in England where he won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995, Amokachi after retirement has managed Nasarawa United and Enyimba Football Club of Aba.

